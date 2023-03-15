| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Van driver left scene of road crash that injured woman

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A VAN driver left the scene of an accident after he rear-ended a car, leaving the driver injured and car damaged, a court heard.

Floren Coc (29) was separately arrested when gardaí found him carrying a six-inch steak knife on a city street after he had been attacked.

Most Watched

Privacy