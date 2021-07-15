Van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney kidnapping was destroyed by fire while being stored by gardaí, court hears

THE van suspected to have been involved in the Kevin Lunney kidnapping was destroyed in a fire while being stored by gardaí after it was seized as evidence, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The Renault Kangoo allegedly used by Mr Lunney's assailants to travel from Dublin to Cavan and back on the day of the abduction was destroyed in a blaze at a secure facility after it had been forensically examined by investigators.

A defence lawyer accused the presiding judge of unfairly commenting and "rubbishing" important evidence while gardaí were being cross-examined about samples taken from the van before it was destroyed.

Evidence was continuing in the non-jury trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping in 2019.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences".

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Regan said on October 23, 2019, he received information in relation to the location of the Kangoo van and got a warrant from a district court judge to search the premises at Paul Kavanagh Motor Factors, Platin Road, Duleek, Co Meath.

He and Garda Ciaran Marks searched the yard and found the van at the rear of the premises. Det Gda Regan did not think the employee he spoke to had any knowledge of whose van it was, and he did not have the keys.

The van was moved to the technical bureau compound in Santry.

Nobody interfered with the van during the process and Det Sgt Regan handed it over to Detective Garda Janette O’Neill. The next day, October 24, Det Sgt Regan received a set of keys from Det Gda Lisa Gaughan and on October 25 he passed the keys on to Sergeant Jim McDevitt.

Cross-examined by Michael O’Higgins SC, for YZ, he agreed that “later on down the line, there was a fire and the vehicle was destroyed”.

The court has heard this happened while the van was later being stored at Ted Brennan Motors, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Mr O’Higgins asked if there had been some confusion when it was initially believed the van was not destroyed in the fire.

Det Sgt Regan said the shed was used to store cars seized by gardaí for forensic examination.

On CCTV he could see five cars before the fire, but there was an enclosed space shuttered off in the corner that was not visible on the video and he was not aware the van was there.

Detective Garda Ursula Cummins of the technical bureau said on October 29, 2019, she went with a doctor from Forensic Science Ireland to examine the Kangoo van while it was still at the vehicle storage facility in Santry.

The doctor pointed out a number of areas of interest to her and she took swabs and tape lifts from areas in the van including the doors, a bar behind the driver’s seat, and a sample of fabric from the rear of the driver’s seat.

In cross examination, Mr O'Higgins referred to Det Gda Cummins’ notes and suggested that she examined the car on October 29, but returned on October 31, when the doctor was there and pointed out areas of interest.

She accepted this might have been the case. There was no record in the notes of what she did on October 29 but she told the court she would have done swabs on that date and the doctor pointed out the areas of interest on the second date.

Mr O’Higgins asked if she had been surprised she had not seen a mark on the door on the first date and she said the van had been “very grubby”.

Mr O’Higgins put it to her she did not see the mark on October 29 because “it wasn’t there.”

“No, it was there,” she replied. Mr O’Higgins asked how she could know that if she did not see it.

Det Gda Cummins said she would have seen it but would also have seen “all the other marks as well.”

Detective Garda Ernie Frazer of the fingerprint section said he examined the Kangoo on October 29 and the results were negative.

In cross-examination, Mr O’Higgins put it to him he “didn’t see anything that looked like blood” and he replied “no.”

“Where is this mark that looks like blood?” Mr Justice Tony Hunt asked.

Mr O’Higgins then told the judge he wished to “legally complain” about remarks he had made.

This was an important part of the defence’s case and “you are rubbishing it in circumstances where the evidence isn’t complete,” he said.

He suggested that the judge listen to all the evidence rather than “make comments to the effect that there’s nothing in it.”

“I just want to know where the mark is,” Judge Hunt said.

“Your tone in saying it was completely dismissive of it and completely contemptuous of it,” Mr O’Higgins said.

He said it was an “unfair comment on the evidence”.

The court then heard from a series of witnesses who had owned and sold on a black Audi.

Peadar McKiernan had bought an Audi A4 for €400 in around 2016 when he met the owner at a filling station near the border.

Mr McKiernan told the court he bought it to teach his children to drive and he never transferred the log book into his own name. He said he later sold the car to a man in his 50s with a Donegal accent who came to the filling station, for €250.

A man he knew as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ came with the Donegal man to collect the car. He did not know Dublin Jimmy's real name was Cyril McGuinness until the gardaí told him later, and he learned that McGuinness had died of a suspected heart attack in England.

The court heard previously McGuinness was suspected to have organised Mr Lunney’s kidnapping.

Dublin Jimmy looked at the car, Mr McKiernan said. He thought it was McGuinness who gave him the details for the buyer as Vincent Smith with an address in, Lifford, Co Donegal.

The date of the transaction, July 12, 2019, was not the proper date and he thought it was Dublin Jimmy who told him to write that down. The actual date was August 6.

“I didn’t really question it,” he said.

The other man paid him for the car and they said they would collect it later.

Mr McKiernan was shown CCTV footage of a black Audi going through Killeshandra, Co Cavan, at 4.02pm on September 17, 2019, hours before the abduction. The prosecution maintains Mr Lunney was abducted in a black Audi.

Mr Guerin said the registration on the car in the footage was different but asked Mr McKiernan if he was satisfied this was the Audi he had sold.

“It looks like it, but I can’t say if it is or not, for sure,” he replied.

Mr Guerin said he had told gardaí in his statement “it’s definitely it.”

In cross-examination, Mr McKiernan repeated that he could not be 100pc sure it was the same car. He said he had been “under a lot of pressure” when he made the statement, and “I’m not used to this.”

Detective Garda John Nolan said when he went to find Vincent Smith, the name given for the buyer of Mr McKiernan's Audi, he could not identify any address corresponding to the one given, and no such person was known in the Lifford area.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Butt, head of emergency medicine at Cavan General Hospital, told Seán Guerin SC, prosecuting, that he met Mr Lunney on November 25, 2019.

Mr Lunney gave him a detailed account of what had happened to him on September 17. He was aware Mr Lunney had been assessed by paramedics at 10.40pm that night.

At the time, he had suffered slash wounds to the face, was hypothermic and complaining of pain to the right lower leg, right right upper arm and face.

The paramedics noticed he had bleached poured over him and his pain was recorded as “very severe”.

The wound to the right side of the face required 13 stitches and the wound on the left side needed 11 stitches.

On examining him on November 25, Dr Ashraf Butt noted the facial scarring remained uncomfortable and Mr Lunney had covered the scars with a beard.

There was a 7cm scar from below Mr Lunney’s right ear to his right cheek, and a 10cm scar from the front of the right ear to the jawbone.

The doctor also noted scars on Mr Lunney’s chest and abdomen.

Mr Lunney told the doctor he had not been sleeping well due to the pain and he was “fearful of going out in public places.”

This had caused disfigurement to the face and abdomen of Mr Lunney, the court heard.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.