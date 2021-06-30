Van allegedly used in Bray Boxing Club murder found ‘not a million miles away’ from accused’s family home, court told

A van allegedly used in the Bray Boxing Club murder was found "not a million miles away" from the accused's family home in Dublin, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Gerard Cervi (34) is on trial charged with the murder of Bobby Messett during an exercise class at the boxing gym in Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5, 2018.

He is also accused of the attempted murders of coach Pete Taylor and class participant Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area in Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This morning prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC continued his opening address to the jury.

He said that this was not a case where somebody was caught red-handed at the scene, or where an accused was recognised by a witness, but instead a circumstantial case.

Mr Murray said that, when all the evidence is added together, it "leads clearly" to the accused which the prosecution says will satisfy the jury beyond reasonable doubt of Mr Cervi's guilt.

The court heard that after the shooting, a witness saw a man leaving the boxing club and heard an engine revving before a white or silver van with a UK registration plate sped past them.

After 7am, counsel said, a resident in the Cornelscourt area of Cabinteely noticed a silver van in a cul de sac with a yellow registration plate DFZ 9341, which the prosecution say was the same van seen leaving the boxing club after the shooting.

The court heard that at 1.30pm, gardaí received a report of a silver Volkswagen Caddy with the same registration number parked along Pidgeon House Road parallel to a road leading to the East Link toll bridge. It also had "distinguishing features" including a sliding door and a long wheel base.

Mr Murray said there will also be a witness to give evidence of seeing a man on a bicycle at the van at around 8.15am, long before it was reported to gardaí.

Counsel told the jury it was the prosecution's case that the man with the bicycle and the man in the van were both Gerard Cervi.

He said a connection can be made between the man on the bicycle and Mr Cervi's family home on Russell Avenue, East Wall, which is "not a million miles away" from where the van was found.

Mr Murray added that, from Pidgeon House Road, Mr Cervi's family home is located across the East Link toll bridge and behind the 3 Arena.

The jury of three men and nine women were told they will also hear evidence in relation to the Volkswagen Caddy being moved into the Pidgeon House Road area in early May 2018, and that it stayed in that location near the East Link toll bridge until May 29.

He said it was then moved to 'Location 2' before, the prosecution say, being driven to Bray on the morning of June 5.

Mr Murray told the jurors they will hear evidence of a grey Volkswagen Polo, described as "another vehicle of relevance", with two distinctive features including a missing hub cap and black tape wrapped around a wing mirror.

The prosecutor said a link can be made between Mr Cervi and the VW Polo, which featured on May 29 and "other occasions".

He told the jury that, if they are satisfied that Mr Cervi was the man on the bike beyond reasonable doubt, this in itself proves nothing and does not prove a murder in Bray earlier that morning, but that if they are satisfied that he alighted from the van later that day, that is another piece of evidence that can be added together.

"The prosecution say not only was Gerard Cervi the man on the bicycle, not only was he the man in the van, but also the man who entered Bray Boxing Club" just before 7am on June 5, 2018 "and carried out the shooting in question," Mr Murray said.

This morning, the jury were also taken through aerial photographs of Bray Harbour where the boxing club is located.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White this afternoon.