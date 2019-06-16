A MAN appeared in court this afternoon charged with the murder of his wife.

Valerie Kilroy's husband appears in court charged with her murder

James Kilroy (46), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co. Mayo, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He has been in custody in connection with the death of his wife, Valerie French Kilroy, a 41-year-old mother-of-three.

The accused showed no emotion during the five-minute hearing.

Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty, told today's hearing he arrested the accused at 11.45am this morning and at 12.45am he charged Kilroy with murder.

In reply to the charge, after caution, Det Sgt Doherty outlined, the accused made no reply.

James Kilroy appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court Photo: Conor McKeown Photography

Garda Inspector Denis Harrington applied for a remand in custody to Harristown (Castlerea Prison) court next Friday, June 21.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, said there were serious concerns about the mental health of the accused, concerns that had become apparent since his detention.

Mr Mulchrone said his client was in immediate need of medical attention and a psychiatric evaluation.

Remanding the accused in custody, Judge Lydon recommended the medical attention sought by Mr Mulchrone, as well as an independent psychiatric assessment in due course.

Free legal aid was also granted on the application of Mr Mulchrone.

A small group of relatives, as well as Reverend Val Rogers, Westport-based Church of Ireland Rector, were in court for the brief hearing.

Rev Rogers spoke briefly to the accused before he was led away by detectives following the hearing.

The murder victim sustained fatal wounds in the attack.

