US retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens won't be staged for several months

THE US retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens for the murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett won't be staged for several months.

The revelation came as the Mr Corbett's two children, Jack (17) and Sarah (15), came face to face with their step-mother and step-grandfather for the first time since their father (39) was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015.

Both children were accompanied to the Davidson County Superior Court hearing by Mr Corbett's sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, her husband Dave, and their children, Dean and Adam.

Tom (71) and Molly Martens (37) - who entered the Lexington court building separately with family members and supporters - sat on the left of Courtroom Nine beside their legal teams.

Expand Close Molly Martens and her father Tom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Molly Martens and her father Tom

Neither looked at the two children or members of the Corbett family as they entered to sit on the right side of the courtroom.

Jack and Sarah sat at the front of the court, directly behind Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin who will lead the prosecution team and who was involved in the original 2017 trial.

The Limerick family travelled to North Carolina to demonstrate their ongoing support for North Carolina prosecutors - and to underline their plea for an early retrial date.

The family had been told a retrial could happen in May or June.

Read More

However, a retrial is now unlikely before late summer or even autumn - a major disappointment to the Limerick family given that Jack and Sarah are facing into important exam years in secondary school.

It is expected the retrial - which will involve direct evidence from Jack and Sarah Corbett - could last for up to seven weeks.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth County, who was specially appointed to hear the retrial, was told by Mr Martin that the State had this month made full disclosure to the defence legal teams of Douglas Kingsberry, R. Vannoy and Jones Byrd.

He revealed this included 9,725 pages of documents as well as digital files including photographs and audio recordings.

Neither Mr Kingsberry nor Mr Vannoy were involved in the original Davidson County Superior Court trial, although Mr Kingsberry was involved in the successful appeal of the original conviction to the North Carolina Supreme Court last year.

Mr Martin told Judge Hall that the prosecution hoped to reach agreement with the defence legal teams on a hearing schedule which will include a specific date for the retrial.

He indicated it was hoped to have this agreed and ready for a second administrative hearing in Lexington on May 23.

Pretrial motions will likely also be dealt with on that date.

Judge Hall issued a special warning given the high profile nature of the Martens case.

"This case has garnered, it is fair to say, a tremendous amount of media coverage by what I consider the news media and what I consider the entertainment media," he said.

Judge Hall said his priority was to ensure that justice was served - and the rights of the media would have to be balanced against that.

Expand Close Limerick man Jason Corbett was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limerick man Jason Corbett was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015

He issued an order specifically prohibiting either the prosecution or defence legal teams, or any of their staff or agents, from making any extrajudicial statements about the case.

Judge Hall also said he would not allow what he termed any "media exploitation" to undermine the operation of the justice system.

"My only rule is to see these parties receive a fair trial without any external forces in play,” he said.

"We are here for one purpose and that is to serve justice."

Judge Hall also said that he will not be allowing filming or video-recording of the retrial as he said he believed it can impact witnesses, jurors and even attorneys.

He bluntly warned that, in respect of media matters, he reserved all powers to enforce the court's orders including the loss of liberty for those found to have committed contempt of court.

Mr Martens, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly, who was Irish widower Mr Corbett’s second wife, face a retrial after their 2017 convictions were overturned by the North Carolina Supreme Court last year.

Both were unanimously convicted of Mr Corbett's second degree murder after a five-week trial in August 2017 and received 20- to 25-year prison sentences.

However, they subsequently won a retrial after a challenge to the North Carolina Court of Appeal and then North Carolina Supreme Court.

Both served three and a half years in prison before being freed.

The Tennessee-based father and daughter beat the Limerick-born packaging industry executive to death at his luxury home outside Winston-Salem in North Carolina in August 2015.

Both claimed they acted in self-defence after they alleged they had been attacked by the Irish father-of-two.

Mr Martens insisted he feared for his life and that of his daughter.

However, the original trial heard evidence that Mr Corbett was likely asleep in bed when the first blow was struck.

Tom and Molly Martens were found totally uninjured at the scene - while the skull of the Irish widower had been so badly shattered by a concrete paving slab and a metal baseball bat that a pathologist could not accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

Prosecutors later claimed that an attempt had been made to drug Mr Corbett - and that the father and daughter deliberately delayed calling emergency services just to ensure the Irish executive was dead when they finally arrived.

The Limerick man had steadfastly refused to sign adoption papers which would have given Ms Martens equal rights to his two children by his late first wife, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick, who died of a freak asthma attack in November 2006.

Molly Martens married Mr Corbett in June 2011 after travelling to Ireland several years earlier to work as a nanny for the Irish widower's two children who were both aged two years and under when his first wife died from an asthma attack.

He later began a relationship with Ms Martens while totally unaware of her history of mental health problems.

The Limerick businessman relocated to the US in 2011 after his Tennessee-born wife repeatedly complained of homesickness.

Mr Corbett's family have maintained he was in the process of bringing his children back to Limerick when he was attacked and killed in his bedroom.

The 2017 trial heard an attempt had been made to drug Mr Corbett, he was initially attacked while asleep in bed and he was beaten even after he lay dead on the bedroom floor.

It was also claimed Tom and Molly Martens deliberately delayed calling emergency services.

When the concrete paving slab was later lifted from the floor by forensic officers, it left its outline in blood on the carpet.

Mr Corbett's blood, tissue and hair was also found embedded in the brick.