US retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens won't be staged for several months

Tracey Corbett-Lynch, her husband Dave, and Jason's children, Jack and Sarah, as well as their two sons, Dean &amp; Adam attended the hearing. Photo: Scott Pelkey / Acme News) Expand
Jason Corbett and Molly Martens Expand
Limerick man Jason Corbett was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015 Expand
Molly Martens and her father Tom Expand



Ralph Riegel in North Carolina

THE US retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens for the murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett won't be staged for several months.

The revelation came as the Mr Corbett's two children, Jack (17) and Sarah (15), came face to face with their step-mother and step-grandfather for the first time since their father (39) was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015.

