US officials could have deported a key prosecution witness in Donohoe murder case, court hears

An immigration expert has told the Adrian Donohoe murder trial that US officials would have been within their rights to deport a key prosecution witness in the case.

The jury has previously heard evidence from Daniel Cahill, a Dublin man living in New York, who testified that he heard the accused admit on three separate occasions to shooting a garda.

Aaron Brady (29) denies capital murder and robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

This afternoon US immigration lawyer Kerry Bretz was called to give evidence for the defence via-video link from the US.

The court heard Mr Bretz has over 30 years experience dealing with immigration law and is certified as an expert in this area.

He was examined by defence counsel Justin McQuade BL about the circumstances in which Daniel Cahill made a statement to gardaí on July 25 last year.

The jury were previously told that Mr Cahill arrived in the US on a 90-day visa in 2013 and had no status at the time of giving a statement.

He was detained at his New York apartment by Homeland Security agents and later brought to Yonkers Police Department where he spoke to gardaí.

Giving evidence Mr Cahill said he would file papers for US citizenship soon having married an American woman in 2018.

Kerry Bretz said it was "very odd" that somebody who didn't have status would not apply right away.

The lawyer also said it was odd that Homeland Security agents left him at the local police precinct in Yonkers "knowing he wasn't going to be prosecuted" rather than process him for removal.

The court previously heard suspected cannabis plants and a quantity of steroids were discovered in the apartment but that the local district attorney did not prosecute these matters.

He said that he had not come across a scenario similar to the situation of Mr Cahill himself.

Mr Bretz agreed with counsel that agents under the Department of Homeland Security would have been well within their rights to put him on the first available flight back to Ireland.

The expert lawyer also said that people facing deportation would be in a vulnerable state and this would be "the time" to make them a confidential informant or witness.

Under cross-examination from lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC, Mr Bretz agreed that US law enforcement, like other police agencies, "enjoy wide discretion" in applying immigration rules to individual cases.

Mr Grehan said that Homeland Security were assisting An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the murder of a garda. In particular they were helping with people who might be of assistance to the investigation, he said.

Counsel put it to Mr Bretz that there is "ample reason to understand why discretion was afforded to Mr Cahill in this case" which may be outside the scope of his experience. The witness said this was possible.

He also accepted that there has been evidence given by Daniel Cahill and Special Agent Mary Ann Wade, attached to Homeland Security, that there were no offers made for him to give a statement or face deportation.

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Online Editors