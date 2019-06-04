US jury orders Sean Dunne's wife to pay €18m to creditors

A US jury has ordered the wife of bankrupt developer Sean Dunne to pay more than €18m to a bankruptcy trustee after finding that cash and assets were transferred out of creditors' reach as Dunne’s property empire unravelled a decade ago.

Today’s verdict at US District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, follows a five-week civil trial in which lawyers for bankruptcy trustee Richard Coan sought to compel Gayle Killilea to pay tens of millions in euro that she had received from her husband in cash, property and other assets.

Those transfers preceded Mr Dunne’s application for bankruptcy protection.

The 10-member jury ordered Ms. Killilea to repay the €14m proceeds from the 2016 sale of the couple’s Ballsbridge property, Walford, as well as more than €3m given by Mr. Dunne to his wife via Swiss bank accounts in 2008, and approximately €1m from other transfers.

The senior counsel for Mr Coan’s legal team, Thomas H Curran, said he was "obviously very happy with the result".

He said the four-day length of the jury’s deliberations indicated that their conclusions had been carefully considered.

"We are very comfortable this award will hold up to any appeal," he said in an interview.

Lawyers for Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea declined immediate comment to reporters outside the New Haven courtroom.

During the trial, lawyers for the couple said Mr Dunne had transferred assets into his wife’s name out of love for her, not to thwart creditors’ demands for repayment.

Jurors did yesterday rule in favour of the defendants on several counts alleging fraudulent asset transfers.

However, Mr. Curran said US District Judge Jeffrey Meyer had reserved his own judgment on these counts and other documented transfers, and may yet order additional reliefs for Mr Dunne’s creditors to be imposed.

He said the judge and both sides’ lawyers expected to convene within the coming week to discuss Judge Meyer’s own consideration of whether other transfers from Mr Dunne to Ms Killilea constituted "unjust enrichment".

"Although the jury may not have found that certain transfers were fraudulently conveyed, the judge still can find that these assets were transferred in a manner whereby somebody was unjustly enriched," he said.

