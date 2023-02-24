| 6°C Dublin

Close

US actor who stalked Irish doctor he briefly dated 20 years ago on J1 visa pleads guilty to harassment

Steven Spenneberg constantly sent unwanted gifts and messages declaring his love to the woman he had last seen in 2004

Steven Spenneberg Expand
Steven Spenneberg Expand
Steven Spenneberg Expand

Close

Steven Spenneberg

Steven Spenneberg

Steven Spenneberg

Steven Spenneberg

Steven Spenneberg

Steven Spenneberg

/

Steven Spenneberg

Tom Tuite

AN American actor pleaded guilty today to harassment of an Irish doctor almost 20 years after they dated for three weeks when she was a student on a J1 visa.

A bail hearing was told that for nearly two decades, Steven Spenneberg (55) constantly sent unwanted gifts and messages declaring his love to the woman he had last seen in 2004.

Most Watched

Privacy