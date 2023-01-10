| 13.1°C Dublin

US actor ‘obsessed’ with Irish doctor he met 19 years ago turned up at her Cork home and declared love for her, court told

Steven Spenneberg (54) was refused bail after a judge heard the victim felt ‘violated’ and fearful for her personal safety

The court heard that Steven Spenneberg went to 'disturbing lengths' to try to contact the woman Expand

Andrew Phelan

AN American actor accused of stalking an Irish doctor was romantically “obsessed” with her since they had a brief summer relationship 19 years earlier, a court heard.

Steven Spenneberg (54) had met the woman while she was on a J1 student visa in the US and in the years after, went to “disturbing lengths” to try to contact her by phone, email and on social media platforms, gardaí said.

