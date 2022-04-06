| 10.7°C Dublin

Urantsetseg Tserendorj: Jury in trial of teen charged with murder of Mongolian woman in IFSC unable to reach majority verdict and are discharged

Urantsetseg Tserendorj Expand

Close

Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Conor Feehan and Eoin Reynolds

The jury in the trial of a teenager for the murder of Mongolian woman Urantsetseg Tserendorj has been discharged after they were unable to reach a majority verdict.

Earlier Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring at the Central Criminal Court had said the court would accept a majority verdict if at least 10 of the jurors agree.

She had told the jury that their verdict must be unanimous but this morning, after the five men and seven women had spent four hours and 49 minutes deliberating since Monday, she said she would accept the majority.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021. The State did not accept his plea.

He also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20, 2021.

Ms Justice Ring told the jury that if they are satisfied the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury when he stabbed Ms Tserendorj in the neck, they must find him guilty of murder. If they are not satisfied that he had the necessary intent, they must find him guilty of manslaughter.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy