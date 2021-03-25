Up to 20 more judges sought by President of the High Court as ‘tsunami’ of cases is predicted

The President of the High Court has asked the Government to nominate up to 20 new judges in anticipation of “a tsunami” of litigation once the Covid-19 crisis eases.

While requests for additional judges are not unusual, the quantity of appointments sought by Ms Justice Mary Irvine is unprecedented.

There are 40 High Court judges at present and the increase sought would see this figure jump by up to 50pc.

It reflects her belief there will be significant pent-up demand for the court to deal with debt, possession, civil jury and other matters.

The Department of Justice said legislation would be required to implement Ms Justice Irvine’s request and that it was being examined in consultation with the Department of Public Expenditure.

The judge, who is considered one of the frontrunners for the role of Chief Justice when it becomes available later this year, revealed the rationale behind her request during a Bar of Ireland webinar.

She said that assuming the vaccination programme is successful, courts should be able to return to all categories of work by October. But she added she was “worried” as “a tsunami of litigation” is coming down the tracks.

Ms Justice Irvine told attendees at the Bar’s ‘Justice in Transition’ webinar last Friday she believed the wave of cases would be so great that somewhere between 15 and 20 additional judges would be needed to meet the demand.

She said there were already pent-up loan arrears cases and she expected summary summons proceedings in debt cases would escalate once Covid moratoriums end.

The judge also said she had no doubt there would be an increase in debt litigation arising from Brexit and the pandemic.

Ms Justice Irvine pointed to the fact the High Court’s commercial planning list had grown 10-fold since last October and was now full until next January, while the Commercial Court’s diary was full until December.

Civil jury cases are not currently being heard during Level 5 restrictions and there were at least 40 such cases ready for hearing, she said.

Ms Justice Irvine also predicted significant rises in judicial review and disciplinary cases once decision-making and regulatory bodies start making determinations again.

Extradition cases are also set to increase following Ireland’s connection with the Schengen Information System database, the judge said.

Much of the work of the civil superior courts has had to move online since the pandemic hit, but this is not considered suitable for certain categories of cases. Most courts have opted not to hear actions involving the examination of witnesses, for example.

Separate to Ms Justice Irvine’s request, the Department of Justice said it was establishing a working group to consider the number and type of judges required to ensure the maintenance of access to justice for citizens.

The move is part of the Programme for Government.

The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice found Ireland had the second lowest number of judges per capita in Europe in 2018.

Online Editors