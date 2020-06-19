'Unreal, I had no firearm on me' - man charged with garda murder appears in court

Stephen Silver pictured at Castlerea District Court tonight, where he was charged with the murder of Det. Garda Colm Horkan Picture: Collins Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Stephen Silver (43) of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo was brought before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court at 10.30pm tonight.

Flanked by detectives, Silver was escorted into court via the front door of the courthouse on Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, just yards from the spot where Garda Horkan lost his life.

The Detective was on patrol shortly before midnight on Wednesday when he was shot and killed.

Dressed in a black t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and blue flipflops the accused repeatedly shook his head throughout the short hearing.

In evidence to Judge Alan Mitchell, Garda Helen Gillen, told the court that the accused made no reply when charged with the offence or when the charge of murder was read out to him.

During the short hearing, the accused had his head in his hands for periods. While shaking his head he said: “Absolutely unreal. Unreal. I had no firearm on me.”

Judge Mitchell advised Silver that his solicitor Gearoid Geraghty was there to speak on his behalf.

“You do not have to say anything. What you have to say you can say it through him.”

Judge Alan Mitchell granted a defence application that Mr Silver be medically assessed and remanded him in custody to appear again in court next week.

