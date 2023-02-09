| 1.1°C Dublin

Uninsured drivers must face consequences, says judge as he jails dad-of-two for two months

William McDonnell admitted uninsured driving Expand

Eimear Cotter

A father-of-two jailed for two months cannot be allowed to “drive around willy-nilly without insurance” and think there are no consequences, a judge has said.

William McDonnell (26) had been caught for uninsured driving on three occasions and was not paying any heed to road traffic legislation, Judge Dermot Dempsey said as he sentenced him.

