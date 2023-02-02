Uninsured driver who refused blood test ‘is a new man since birth of his child’

AN UNINSURED driver who failed to provide a blood sample to gardaí has claimed he has turned his life around since the birth of his child two years ago.

Sean Oglesby (31) was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for five years when he appeared before Judge David McHugh.

Judge McHugh also ordered him to complete 240 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison.

The defendant, of Galtymore Close in Drimnagh, admitted driving without insurance and refusing to provide a sample to gardaí on March 10, 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on the M50 southbound shortly before 7pm when they came across Oglesby sitting in an Opel Vectra, with the engine running.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí conducted a breath test, and it showed the presence of cocaine and benzodiazepines.

Oglesby was taken to the doctor’s room to provide a blood or urine sample but he refused to do so.

Sgt Callaghan said Oglesby also failed to produce his insurance documents.

The court heard Oglesby had three previous convictions for uninsured driving.

His lawyer said he had significant previous convictions, but this incident dated back four years, and the defendant’s life had changed.

Mr MacLoughlin said Oglesby was now doing well and wanted to provide a good example to his child.