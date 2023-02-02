| 9.3°C Dublin

Uninsured driver who refused blood test ‘is a new man since birth of his child’

Eimear Cotter

AN UNINSURED driver who failed to provide a blood sample to gardaí has claimed he has turned his life around since the birth of his child two years ago.

Sean Oglesby (31) was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for five years when he appeared before Judge David McHugh.

