Uninsured driver tells judge ‘it’s not fair’

Eimear Cotter

A mother who did not know she was disqualified from driving due to accumulating 12 penalty points has said it’s “not fair” and she needs her licence to bring her children to medical appointments.

Mariam Busari (45) was fined €200 and disqualified for four years by Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.

