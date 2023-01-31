Uninsured driver tells judge ‘it’s not fair’

A mother who did not know she was disqualified from driving due to accumulating 12 penalty points has said it’s “not fair” and she needs her licence to bring her children to medical appointments.
Mariam Busari (45) was fined €200 and disqualified for four years by Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.
Busari, of The Square, Hazelhatch, Celbridge, Co Kildare, admitted driving without insurance at Chalet Gardens in Lucan on April 23, 2022.
Busari was disqualified at the time, as she had accumulated 12 penalty points. She also had a previous conviction for uninsured driving, the court heard.
Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said Busari was a single mother of four children, two of whom had special needs. She needed her car to bring them to school and medical appointments.
Ms Buckley said Busari had insurance at the time but it was invalid due to her penalty points.
Busari did not know about her driving ban as she had not received a letter from the Road Safety Authority.
Ms Buckley also said she had explained the law to her client but she was very upset, with Busari telling the judge “it’s not fair”.