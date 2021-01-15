Uninsured driver on school run displayed Spar receipt as disc

A BANNED driver put a Spar receipt on his windscreen and tried to pass it off as an insurance disc, a court heard.

Gardaí stopped father-of-three Derek Mason (41) at a checkpoint and found the receipt, with a month and year written on it, displayed where his insurance should have been.

Judge Bryan Smyth sentenced him to four months in prison.

The accused, with an address at Rutland Cottages, Dublin 1, admitted having no insurance or licence and using a false insurance disc.

The prosecuting garda told Dublin District Court he was conducting a checkpoint at Buckingham Street Lower last February 4 when he saw a car driven by the accused approaching.

A receipt from Spar on Talbot Street was in the window instead of an insurance disc, with “10/20” written on it.

The accused’s previous convictions include several for motoring offences. Mason worked part-time in his son’s garage as a valet, his barrister Donal Pattison said.

He was a disqualified driver, and on the day he had been “let down by a friend” and was on his way back from a school run when he was stopped by gardaí.

He admitted he had taken a “stupid risk”.

“That is one thing, but putting a Spar receipt on the window where an insurance disc would usually be placed?” the judge said.

Mr Pattison said he had no other explanation.

Sentencing the accused, the judge fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.

Mason pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a saw blade as a weapon in the same incident. The judge dismissed that charge.

The garda said the implement was found in the back seat of the car, and Mr Patt-ison said it was rounded off on one end.

“If you poked yourself with the other end you could do damage,” the garda said.

Mason had got the car two days previously and was unaware the item was there, Mr Pattison said.

The accused said he had never seen the blade before, and the judge said he would give him the benefit of the doubt.

