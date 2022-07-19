Uninsured delivery driver banned from driving after she broke red light as pedestrians crossed

Fernanda Lopes, of Castlemoyne, Balgriffin, Dublin, was banned her from driving for two years at Dublin District Court. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

An uninsured delivery driver who broke a red light at a crossing while people were stepping out onto the road has been told by a judge she was lucky she did not kill anyone.

Fernanda Lopes (44) drove through the crossing at rush hour, forcing pedestrians to step back, Dublin District Court heard

Judge Treasa Kelly fined her €950 and banned her from driving for two years.

Lopes, a mother of four with an address at Castlemoyne, Balgriffin, pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration and having no insurance or licence.

A garda said Lopes was seen approaching the Artane roundabout on the Malahide Road at 4.15pm on January 28.

Traffic was stopped at a pedestrian crossing as people were stepping out onto the road when a vehicle went through the red light, the court heard. This caused pedestrians to step back from the vehicle.

Gardaí stopped and arrested her. She was driving for Deliveroo at the time, a garda said.

Judge Kelly said driving without insurance was a very serious offence. He said because the accused did not pay for it, insurance for others was very expensive.

“She is very lucky she didn’t injure or kill herself or somebody else,” the judge said.

She fined Lopes €500 for having no insurance, €300 for driving without reasonable consideration and €150 for having no valid licence.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, on condition that the accused does not drive any vehicle until the appeal is determined.