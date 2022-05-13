Uninsured dad fined for taking ‘foolish risk’ by driving wife’s car

An uninsured dad foolishly drove his wife’s car to collect one of their children as she was unable to do so, a court has heard.

Peter McCabe (37) was fined €500 and disqualified from driving for two years by Judge Gerard Jones.

The defendant, with an address at Fortlawn Park in Blanchardstown, Dublin, admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence at Church Road in Mulhuddart on May 2, 2021.

Garda Kyle Jackson told Blanchardstown District Court he stopped McCabe shortly before 7pm. He failed to produce his documents within 10 days, the garda said.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said McCabe had worked in construction and was hoping to return to work as Covid restrictions eased.

Mr Staines said the defendant was married and had three children. McCabe was collecting one of his children when he was stopped by gardaí, the solicitor added.

The car belonged to his wife and she was fully insured, but she was unavailable and there were time pressures as the child needed to be picked up.

Mr Staines said McCabe took a foolish risk and drove the car but accepted what he had done when stopped by gardaí.