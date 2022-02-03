Uninsured construction worker trying to earn money for Christmas, court told

A CONSTRUCTION worker caught driving without insurance twice within three days had taken a chance after he was offered some work before Christmas, a court heard.

John Glen Larkin (32) had learnt his lesson and wouldn’t be making the same mistake again, his solicitor said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Larkin €725 and banned him from driving for two years.

The defendant, with an address at Tulip Court in Darndale, admitted driving without insurance at Stockhole Lane in Cloghran on December 13, 2019 and at Castlemill Shopping Centre in Balbriggan on December 16, 2019.

In the first incident, Garda Aidan O’Halloran told Swords District Court that Larkin tried to turn away from a checkpoint, and gardai stopped him and made the demand for his insurance documents.

Three days later, Larkin was involved in a minor traffic incident after he reversed into a parked car in the car park of Castlemill Shopping Centre. Gardai made the demand for his insurance documents and he failed to produce them.

The court heard Larkin had no previous road traffic convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Larkin was a family man with three young children.

These two incidents took place shortly before Christmas after Larkin, a construction worker, was offered the chance to make some extra money, Ms D’Arcy said, adding that he foolishly took the car to work.