| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Uninsured and drunk driver went through red lights

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A driver who went through two sets of red traffic lights was drunk and did not have insurance, a court has heard.

Jamie Darcy (24) had battled addictions to cannabis, alcohol, cocaine, benzodiazepine tablets and heroin since he was a teenager but he was now clean and sober.

Most Watched

Privacy