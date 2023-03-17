Uninsured and drunk driver went through red lights

A driver who went through two sets of red traffic lights was drunk and did not have insurance, a court has heard.

Jamie Darcy (24) had battled addictions to cannabis, alcohol, cocaine, benzodiazepine tablets and heroin since he was a teenager but he was now clean and sober.

Judge John Brennan said it was “heartening” to see a young man successfully turning his life around.

The judge fined Darcy €200 and disqualified him from driving for four years.

The defendant, of Oaklawn Avenue in Blanchardstown, admitted uninsured driving, driving without a licence and drunken driving.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí stopped Darcy shortly after 2.30am on October 3, 2021, after he drove through two sets of traffic lights at Castlecurragh Heath in Tyrrelstown.

Sgt Callaghan said there was a strong smell of alcohol and when Darcy provided a blood sample he produced a reading of 100mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Sgt Callaghan said gardaí asked Darcy to produce his insurance and driving licence but he failed to do so.

The defendant had 26 previous convictions, including previous for uninsured driving.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Darcy, a father of two, started smoking cannabis aged 13, and later developed problems with alcohol, cocaine and heroin.

He completed treatment in January 2021, but had a slip around the time of this offence.

Darcy was now clean and sober and seemed like a different person, Mr MacLoughlin added.