Under-threat dad refused to tell gardaí who was driving his car

A YOUNG man who refused to tell gardaí who was driving his car was afraid to say anything as there was a threat against his life, a court has heard.

Bernard Joyce (25) had received a garda information message about a threat on his life and he was worried about giving gardaí any information. Judge Deirdre Gearty convicted and fined Joyce €250.

The defendant, of Woodland Park, Dundalk, Co Louth, failed to give information to gardaí when asked to nominate who was driving his 2008-registered car.

Garda Vincent Turley told Swords District Court that he made the demand of Joyce on June 17 last year, requiring him to give information about who was using his car in Lusk on May 28, 2021.

Gda Turley said Joyce refused to say who was driving his car.

The court heard the defendant had 13 previous convictions. Defence lawyer Annette Kealy said Joyce had received a garda information message, or GIM form, from gardaí, informing him that there was a threat on his life.

Ms Kealy said Joyce panicked when asked to nominate who was driving his car, as he was thinking about the possible repercussions of giving information to gardaí. She said Joyce was a father to two children.

He suffered from mental health problems, and was on anti-anxiety tablets.

He had also been under a lot of stress after his home was damaged in a house fire, Ms Kealy said, asking the judge to be as lenient as possible.