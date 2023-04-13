Unconscious man woke up, lunged at garda and bit his thumb

An unconscious man woke up , lunged and bit the thumb of a garda who was helping to keep him alive, a court has heard.

Andrew Gray (42) also threw a TV, table, chair and lights from his apartment balcony on to his neighbour’s balcony, in a separate incident.

Judge Vincent Deane imposed a 16-month sentence, and disqualified Gray from driving for 10 years on an uninsured driving matter.

Gray, of Alder Lodge, Farmleigh Woods, in Castleknock, admitted a breach of the peace and assaulting a peace officer, Garda Alex McDermott-Roe, on November 7, 2021.

Gda McDermott-Roe told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí went to Gray’s apartment after reports of an unconscious male.

A paramedic team was on the way, but Gda McDermott-Roe said he remained on the phone with the Dublin Fire Brigade, who informed him what to do, and told him to try to keep Gray’s airwaves open.

Gda McDermott-Roe said that after 15 or 20 minutes, Gray woke up, lunged toward him and bit him on the right thumb.

A quantity of heroin and cannabis was found in the apartment, the garda said.

In a separate incident, on October 10, 2021, Garda Ashling Parkinson said the defendant threw some household items, including a TV, chair, table and lights, from his apartment balcony on to the balcony of the victim, causing a small amount of damage.

Gray further admitted uninsured driving at Warrenstown Close in Blanchardstown on November 14, 2019, as well as possession of a flat head screwdriver at Park View in Castleknock on March 3, 2020.

The court heard Gray had no explanation for having the item when he was stopped and searched by gardaí.

The court heard the defendant had 16 previous convictions, and was serving a three-year sentence which he received in April 2022.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said Gray first started taking drugs when he was just 13 years old, and had been taking drugs for nearly 30 years.

Mr Hanahoe said Gray had managed to get off drugs while in prison, and was doing well.

The solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying Gray was “a different person” now to the man who had first gone into custody.

Judge Deane imposed three separate sentences, of four and six months, giving Gray a consecutive sentence of 16 months.