Unconscious man woke up, lunged at garda and bit his thumb

Eimear Cotter

An unconscious man woke up , lunged and bit the thumb of a garda who was helping to keep him alive, a court has heard.

Andrew Gray (42) also threw a TV, table, chair and lights from his apartment balcony on to his neighbour’s balcony, in a separate incident.

