Uncle and nephew threatened to kill man after he failed to supply them with Canada Goose jackets

Aaron Cunningham (20), of Cruise Park Drive, Tyrrelstown, Dublin. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand
Aaron Cunningham (20), of Cruise Park Drive, Tyrrelstown, Dublin. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Jessica Magee

An uncle and nephew have avoided jail terms for threatening to kill a man after he failed to supply them with luxury Canada Goose jackets for which they had paid deposits.

Aaron Cunningham (20) of Cruise Park Drive, Tyrrelstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty to four counts of threatening to kill or cause harm and threatening to damage property on dates between February 1 and 7, 2021.

