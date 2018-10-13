Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has stood by his decision to attend the Belfast rape trial of team-mates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding and said he hopes his children would do the same if placed in a similar scenario.

Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has stood by his decision to attend the Belfast rape trial of team-mates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding and said he hopes his children would do the same if placed in a similar scenario.

Ulster team-mates' rape trial was very difficult for me, says Best

Jackson and Olding were cleared of all charges after being accused of raping a 19-year-old woman. Best was criticised for attending the trial just days before Ireland's Six Nations match against France in February.

The hashtag #NotMyCaptain trended on Twitter.

Speaking on BT Sports' 'Rugby Tonight', he said: "It was a really, really difficult time. There were a lot of people calling for me to step down, and I think the thing that got me through it was, ultimately, the support that Joe [Schmidt] and the senior players with Ireland gave me.

"I feel that it's a lesson I hope my kids take from it. If you have friends that are in trouble and they need a bit of help and support, and if they are promising you that they have done nothing wrong, even though people may not think it's the right thing to do, I think it is.

"Ultimately, nobody came out of the process a winner in the slightest."

Separately, a court yesterday heard former Ireland and Ulster rugby player Olding "suffered a huge financial detriment" defending himself in the trial, which lasted almost 10 weeks.

The player's legal team made an application for part of his legal costs to be reimbursed in front of trial judge Patricia Smyth at Belfast Crown Court.

Frank O'Donoghue QC added: "His reputation was destroyed to the extent he cannot follow his profession in this country again."

Mr O'Donoghue suggested the case against his client was flawed for a number of reasons, including a prematurity in charging Mr Olding and a misunderstanding of the facts due to inconsistencies in the complainant's account.

The application was adjourned until October 26, when the crown will respond to the defence application. Judge Smyth said: "Evidentially, this is extremely complex."

Irish Independent