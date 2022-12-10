| 1.3°C Dublin

Ukrainian refugee (65) accused of attacking fellow refugee and not letting her out of room in accommodation centre

Tom Tuite

A 65-year-old man accused of attacking a woman and not letting her out of a room until she “started screaming” at a college providing accommodation for Ukrainian asylum seekers has been granted bail.

Alexander Ivanec, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian national residing at Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co.Cavan, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

