UK national charged with manslaughter over alleged street assault in Cork

A UK national has been charged with the manslaughter of a middle-aged man who died after an alleged street assault in 2019.

Adrian Henry (48) appeared before Cork District Court charged with the manslaughter of James Duncan (40).

The alleged assault occurred just metres from a soup kitchen in Cork city centre.

Henry is charged with the manslaughter of Mr Duncan at St Patrick Street in Cork city centre on September 12 2019.

The deceased, who lived at Dunmore Gardens in Knocknaheeny in Cork, had moments earlier been attending the soup kitchen.

After the alleged assault, Mr Duncan was rushed by paramedics to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment for head injuries.

Later, doctors performed emergency surgery to treat a traumatic brain injury.

Following the surgery, Mr Duncan was placed on a life support machine.

Tragically, he failed to recover and, when the ventilator was switched off, he passed away 44 days later on October 25 2019.

Judge Olann Kelleher was given evidence of arrest, caution and charge by Detective Garda Neil Walsh.

The court was told that, when the charge was put to him, the defendant replied: "Not guilty."

Judge Kelleher was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has already instructed that the matter be dealt with by judge and jury before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Gardaí indicated they had no objection to Henry being remanded on bail once specific conditions were met.

These included that he sign on three times a week at a Cork garda station, be contactable at all times, stay away from all intoxicants and reside at an address on Seminary Road, Blackpool, Cork.

He must also notify Gardaí of any change in his address.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said his client would comply with the bail conditions sought by Gardaí.

Mr Buttimer confirmed that a book of evidence in the matter would be required.

Judge Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail to appear again before Cork District Court on February 17 next.

Online Editors