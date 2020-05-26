UK company analysed footage to help identify vehicle used in fatal shooting of Adrian Donohoe, court heard

A UK company analysed footage of the robbery in which detective garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead to help gardai identify the vehicle used in the fatal shooting, a court has heard.

This morning the jury in the trial of Aaron Brady, who denies capital murder, was hearing evidence in relation to reconstructions carried out by members of Acuity Forensics Ltd.

Matthew Cass, a forensic imagery analyst, said that gardai asked for their assistance in identifying certain vehicles captured on CCTV in the vicinity of the murder.

This included carrying out a reconstruction of the movements of one vehicle during the robbery at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

The experts also reconstructed CCTV footage taken from Sharkey's Bar, Clogherhead two days earlier, located close to where a Volkswagen Passat was stolen in the nearby Hillcrest estate. A Volkswagen Passat was used in the credit union robbery.

Det Gda Gareth Kenna told the court that a number of different vehicles were used for the reconstructions.

In the first demo, outside Sharkey's bar, three BMW vehicles were involved. One of these the court heard was a vehicle belonging to Suspect A, who the prosecution say was involved in the robbery but cannot be named for legal reasons.

CCTV footage was then played of the reconstruction which was carried out in October 2017.

Three vehicles- a Volkswagen Passat 08-D model, a Peugeot 508, and a new generation 11-LH Volkswagen Passat- were used in the reconstruction outside Lordship credit union.

All of the examinations were carried out at night time to ensure there were similar conditions to the original footage, the court heard. CCTV footage from one camera showed a vehicle blocking the exit during the robbery, while two other camera angles showed the vehicle driving from the scene in the direction of the Ballymacscanlon roundabout.

Det Gda Kenna said that limited information was given to the experts from Acuity to prevent any potential bias.

The witness said it was his understanding that they carry out a blind assessment "so that they know nothing about the case and vehicles" of interest other than the footage they are being asked to view.

Acuity director Matthew Cass, who was giving evidence via video link, also explained to the court how the company operates.

The forensic imagery analyst said that they are given evidence from the CCTV system to undertake an analysis without any prior knowledge of what vehicles may or may not have been used.

He agreed with prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines that he has received commendations from Chief Constables and Judges for his work.

Mr Cass said that he did not have any "real expert input" in relation to the reconstruction for this investigation and that he mainly acted as a facilitator between his colleague Andy Wooller and gardai.

His role included instructing the driver of the vehicle where to position the cars for the reconstruction.

Mr Cass told the jury that he was an independent expert and that his evidence was for the court. He added that he may be instructed by the prosecution or defence but that he was an impartial expert.

The court heard that the reconstructions were organised by gardai.

The jury of six men and seven women will continue hearing evidence tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship credit union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

