Tyrone footballer Cathal McShane appears in court charged with dangerous driving

GAA star Cathal McShane has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

The Tyrone footballer was stopped by Garda Stephen Campbell on the N13 dual carriageway outside Letterkenny on Sunday, July 6.

Mr McShane is charged with dangerous driving in a Volkswagen Passat when stopped at Dromore, Letterkenny.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was charged and bailed to appear before Letterkenny District Court today.

The 24-year-old made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardaí.

Mr McShane, of Moorlough Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone, appeared before Judge Paul Kelly.

It is understood he was stopped by gardaí operating a speed check who recorded a speed of 171kph.

Solicitor Kieran Dillon, instructed by solicitor Patsy Gallagher, applied for a statements order in the case.

Mr McShane, who was dressed in a black t-shirt and black jeans, did not speak during the short hearing.

Solicitor Dillon said there were no other matters to be addressed in the case.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until September 18 for hearing.

Online Editors