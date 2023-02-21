Two young men charged with murder of Dylan McCarthy in Kildare

TWO young men have been charged with the murder of Dylan McCarthy in Kildare last year.

The 29-year-old, who was from Limerick, died following an alleged assault during what a court heard was a "large altercation" between two groups.

This morning Sean Kavanagh (24), of St Mary's Lane, and Calvin Dunne (23) of Abbey View, both in Monasterevin, appeared before Naas district court.

Both are charged with the murder of Mr McCarthy on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin on August 21 last.

They are also accused of violent disorder at the same location on the same date.

Mr Kavanagh is also charged with assault causing harm to Eamon McCarthy during the same alleged incident.

Gardaí said that both men were arrested last night and made no reply when the charges were put to them.

Defence solicitors for both accused raised objections to the allegations being outlined to the court, with one stating that it was only the function of the court to send the accused forward.

In response Judge Desmond Zaidan said: "Do not tell me what my functions are".

He added: "What am I supposed to be here, a sitting duck?"

Det Gda Seamus Doyle, of Kildare Town garda station, then outlined the background to the allegations.

He said it would be alleged that shortly after midnight a "large altercation took place among two groups of people".

The detective added that, during the course of that incident, Dylan McCarthy was assaulted resulting in his death.

Legal aid applications were also made on behalf of both men. Mr Dunne, the court heard, is currently unemployed,

Evidence was given that Sean Kavanagh works as a general operative for a "large manufacturing company" in Kildare.

When the judge inquired about the name of the company, Mr Kavanagh's solicitor said that he did not wish to name it in court.

Judge Zaidan said that he needed to know where the accused was working and added: "It's not my job to rubber stamp anything".

Both men were remanded in custody as bail for a murder charge can only be granted by the High Court.

They will appear before Naas district court again on Thursday, February 23.

Dylan McCarthy's family members and girlfriend were in court this morning for the brief hearing.

Judge Zaidan extended his sympathies to the family and said that both accused were presumed innocent.