Two years for teen who brandished knife outside party where student Cameron Blair was murdered 

A teenage boy who was "clearly threatening violence" when he brandished a knife outside a house party in Cork city where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered has been jailed for two years.

Sentencing Scott O'Connor at the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice David Keane said that the defendant had "deliberately armed" himself and threatened others with a knife in a "calculated and deliberate" manner but had not used the weapon.

The judge noted that the act occurred on a public street and O'Connor had engaged in the confrontation for five minutes, which he called "a prolonged and protracted period of time". "At all times it was open to him to walk away," he added.

He said the actions by O'Connor were "entirely unprovoked" and directed towards people who had shown him and his two companions "hospitality" during the evening. "The purpose was to threaten and intimidate students at the house," he remarked, adding that there was no intention on his part to kill anyone or cause serious harm.

Mr Justice Keane said that the circumstances of the violent disorder could not be dealt with "in a vacuum" due to the terrible tragedy that ultimately occurred. "There can be no doubt that his actions contributed significantly to the febrile atmosphere in which the murder of Cameron had occurred," he indicated.

He described Cameron as steadfast, cheerful, open hearted, courteous and conciliatory and someone who had shown the three teenagers nothing but kindness and hospitality that night.

Referring to "the utter senselessness" of the incident which magnified the "utter and indescribable tragedy of Cameron's death", the judge said he would like to extend his sincere condolences to his family and friends on "the tragic and irreplaceable loss of a fine young man".

Cameron's parents Kathy and Noel Blair and younger brother Alan were supported in the courtroom today by several other extended family members.

O'Connor (19), of Churchfield Square, Churchfield, Cork pleaded guilty last January to committing violent disorder at Bandon Road in Cork on January 16, 2020. He has also pleaded guilty to producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute, to wit a knife, in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person on the same occasion.

The court heard during last month's sentence hearing that the now 19-year-old accused had pulled up his top, revealing his waistband, when his 14-year-old friend told him: "Give it to me, I'll shank one of them."

Evidence was also given that the defendant told gardai that he had earlier picked up the knife from the kitchen floor of the house "to scare" the others at the party but said he had no intention of using it.

Defence counsel Ronan Munro SC, for O'Connor, told the sentence hearing that his client was "clearly threatening violence" when he waved the knife outside the house party and had "minimised" his behaviour from the night. The barrister said his client must be sentenced in that he had "done more than show a knife" on the evening of the incident and "there was a brandishing". Mr Munro said it was the agreed position between the parties that the prosecution evidence was not contested and that the knife had been brandished in the air, causing alarm to people at the party.

Cameron was a native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork and a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT). He died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on January 16, 2020 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a student party at a house in Cork city. Another juvenile has already pleaded guilty to his murder.

Before delivering the sentence today, Mr Justice Keane said that O'Connor was in the company of two juveniles on the night and Cameron had invited them into the house party as a "conciliatory gesture".

During the night, the judge said that a student had approached O'Connor to see if he could get them some weed or cannabis. The students wanted three grams but the bag only contained two grams, so when they were challenged, they handed over another two-gram bag and told the students to return one gram, the court heard.

One of the students hosting the party had become concerned that the three young men were getting too boisterous and "a pretence was arranged" to get everybody out of the house. However, the plan was that the students would return to the house and the drinks party would resume.

The "root cause" of the argument, the judge said, between the three youths and the students was that there seemed to be a perception that the amount of weed handed over was less than it should be. "No credible explanation for whatever happened next was ever offered," he said.

When the three boys left the party, they were armed with kitchen knives and had concealed them in their clothing, he said.

The judge said that O'Connor was holding a large kitchen knife with a white handle, which had a copper-covered, six inch blade.

The first scuffle occurred at the door at 9.16pm that night and another juvenile had "struck" Cameron with a knife. "All the evidence establishes that Cameron could not have anticipated the blow," he said, adding that Cameron had "cheerfully" taken on the responsibility for opening the front door and was "conciliatory" with everyone he encountered that night, including the three boys.

The judge said that what unfolded that night would have caused anyone to fear for their safety and this was confirmed by the number of people who had witnessed the incident and the amount of calls made to gardai.

The aggravating factors in the case was the level of fear created and the people affected by that fear, who had "fled for their lives". A further aggravating factor was that having witnessed Cameron being stabbed, the defendant had not offered assistance but instead fled the scene, he said.

The judge set a headline sentence of seven years for the count of violent disorder and placed the offence at the lower end of the upper range of seriousness.

In mitigation, he noted O'Connor's early guilty pleas, his acceptance of his culpability and his cooperation with gardai by providing statements that were of some assistance to the investigation.

Although he had minimised his role on the night to a probation officer by claiming he was not waving the knife in the air, Mr Justice Keane said that the accused did not stand over that now and had come to terms more recently with his role in events. It was stated in the probation report that he was concerned "not to lose face" in front of his peers and had displayed an element of bravado on the night, the court heard.

Furthermore, the probation report said that O'Connor felt compelled to involve himself in the dispute, had expressed genuine remorse and said that Cameron was one of the nicest people at the party.

Other mitigating factors in his sentence were his previous good character and lack of previous convictions. The court heard he had received a formal caution for assault that occurred when he was 14 years of age in October 2017, where he had broken a young male's nose at an underage disco.

The court heard O'Connor has struggled with mental health difficulties, which he has sought help for, but has completed his Leaving Cert and would like to complete a course to be a plumber. He is at low-risk of reoffending in the next 12 months, the court heard.

The judge said he would reduce the headline sentence of seven years for violent disorder to five years and suspend the final three years on certain conditions including that O'Connor cooperate with the probation services.

Referring to the production of the knife, Mr Justice Keane set a headline sentence of three years and reduced it to two years due to the mitigating factors.

O'Connor was sentenced to two years for violent disorder and two years for the production of the knife. The teenager's sentences are to run concurrently and were backdated to when he went into custody.

The maximum sentence for violent disorder is ten years in prison and five years for production of a knife.

In April 2020, a teenage boy, then aged 17, who murdered Cameron by plunging a knife into his neck, received a life sentence that will be reviewed in 2032. The boy, who could not be named because he was a minor, pleaded guilty to murdering Cameron on Bandon Road in Co Cork on January 16, 2020.