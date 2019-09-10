Two women allegedly found in the possession of a sawn-off double barrell shotgun and ammunition in Co Longford last week have been remanded in custody.

Two women appear in court charged with possession of shotgun

Caroline Donoghue (43), 44 Cluain Na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford and Pauline Dempsey (21), 79 McKeown Park, Farnagh, Longford appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court today in connection to the alleged incident.

Both are charged with being in possession of a sawn off double barrell shotgun together with 12 shotgun cartridges at Farneyhoogan, Longford on September 2 2019.

The pair who were represented in court by defence solicitor John Quinn stayed silent throughout the brief hearing before Judge Seamus Hughes.

It was the duo's second appearance in court after they were brought before a sitting of Athlone District Court last Wednesday which resulted in both defendants being remanded in custody.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, applied for both women to be remanded in custody for a second time until a future sitting of Longford District Court on October 8.

He said the State's application was to allow for the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sgt McGirl added, however, there was a "strong possibility" directions from the DPP would not be available on that date as the results of forensic examinations were still being awaited.

There was no objection to the State's application to remand both women in custody by the pair's defence solicitor.

Both Ms Donoghue and Ms Dempsey are scheduled to reappear before a sitting of Longford District Court on October 8.

A third woman arrested in connection with the alleged incident was later released without charge ahead of a file to likewise be sent to the DPP's office.

Online Editors