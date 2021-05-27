Two women and one man charged with abduction of brothers aged 9 and 4

TWO women and a man were refused bail today after being charged with abducting two brothers, aged nine and four years.

The three defendants, aged 51, 41, and 34, all with addresses in Northern Ireland, were charged before Nenagh District Court, with two counts of abducting a child.

The boys were last seen in Belfast on May 14.

During bail hearings, gardaí alleged that all three acted together to abduct and traffic the two boys on a ferry to France last Tuesday.

The defendants were arrested by gardaí at a dilapidated house in Thurles, Co Tipperary, on May 25.

Garda Detective Sergeant Andrew Lyons objected to bail on grounds of the seriousness of the charges and his belief that all three defendants would flee the State and not stand trial.

He said he also feared that if the three defendants were granted bail they would make further attempts to abduct the two boys and traffic them to Europe.

The court heard uncontested evidence that ­gardaí found a 51-year-old woman and a teenage girl in the company of the two boys.

Gardaí told the court that after they arrested the 51-year old defendant she claimed she had brought the boys to the house on holiday.

Gardaí alleged bags for the four of them were found in the house, packed and ready to leave. Passports for the two missing boys were found in the older woman’s bag.

A smartphone from the house showed visits to the Stena Line ferry website, and a number of online news articles about the missing boys had been viewed, gardaí alleged.

Det-Sgt Lyons told the court: “The backyard was in such a state that it would attract ­vermin, it was certainly not a holiday.

“The house was sparse and dirty. There was no entertainment for the children, nothing by way of a television or toys.”

The 41-year-old and 34-year-old accused were arrested at the house in Thurles after they knocked on the front door.

Gardaí alleged that after they arrested the man he told them he was aware of the police searching for the two boys and that he had travelled from Belfast to Thurles to bring the older woman, girl and two missing boys to Belfast.

Gardaí said that after they arrested the 34-year-old woman, she told them she had no knowledge the two missing boys were in the house and that she had only gone there to collect the older woman and take her to Belfast.

Gardaí told the court they found evidence of an online booking on Stena Line’s website for a ferry trip from Rosslare Port to Cherbourg, France, on the 9pm sailing that night in the names of the male accused, the 34-year old female accused, and the teenage girl, as well as two other children of similar ages to the missing boys.

Det-Sgt Lyons said it was his belief that the three accused plotted together to traffic the two boys to Europe under false passports.

The court heard the male defendant claimed he booked the ferry, planning to take himself and his partner and their two children to EuroDisney in France, on May 25.

Gardaí said they found the male accused and the younger of the two female suspects in possession of £6,000 sterling and £25,000 worth of gold jewellery.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath refused bail for all three defendants. She remanded the three defendants in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Tipperary District Court on June 2 via video link.