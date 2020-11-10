Two teenagers charged with rape of female in Dublin

TWO teenagers were charged today with rape of a female in Dublin.

The youths, aged 16 and 19, faced separate hearings before Judge Marie Quirke at the Dublin Children’s Court after they met gardai by arrangement.

They are accused of rape of the same female on a date in April last year in the city's south side. They were aged 15 and 17 at the time but her age was not stated during the proceedings.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, Detective Garda Rebecca Deveny said.

The charge is under section four of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990, meaning they will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

The youths, who have not yet indicated how they will plead, were remanded on conditional bail to appear again at the juvenile court in December to be served with books of evidence and returned for trial.

The older youth’s case was dealt with first. Judge Marie Quirke was told he made no reply when charged. There was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Defence counsel Amy Deane said they had been agreed.

The youth was told he must sign on three days a week at a Garda station in the city’s north-side. He must stay away from his co-defendant and have no contact – direct or indirect – with the injured party.

Legal aid was granted after the court noted he was unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

The younger defendant, was accompanied to court by his mother. Parents or guardians of minors are obliged to attend proceedings in the Children’s Court.

He also had no reply when he was charged, said Detective Garda Deveny.

His barrister John Ward said the boy agreed to abide by bail terms sought by the detective.

Judge Quirke told the teenager he must obey a 11pm - 7am curfew, stay away from the co-accused and have no contact with the complainant.

He also had provide his mobile phone number and must keep it charged so gardai can ring him.

The teen spoke briefly to confirm his phone number.

He was also granted legal aid.

They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Children’s Court cannot consider accepting jurisdiction for the case due to the nature of the case.

Online Editors