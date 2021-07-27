Two teen boys investigated over alleged rape of girl seek access to withheld garda files

Two teenage boys who are the subject of an investigation into the alleged rape of a teenage girl have brought High Court challenges aimed at securing access to garda files on the incident.

The court heard that the two accused are being considered for a placement on the Garda Juvenile Diversion Programme if they make admissions and accept responsibility for the criminal behaviour alleged against them.

Their lawyers sought access to the files compiled by gardaí investigating the matter.

They want this material so that the teens and their families can be fully legally advised before they make any final decision regarding joining the programme.

They claim that their applications for access have been refused by the local Garda Superintendent on the grounds that the materials sought are the subject of an active criminal investigation.

They have also been told the files will be submitted to the DPP if they are not admitted to the diversion programme.

Their lawyers claim that the failure to provide the material sought means the teens are being deprived of their rights under the 2001 Children's Act to receive adequate legal advice concerning their possible inclusion in the programme.

Any child, it is claimed, alleged to have engaged in criminal behaviour has a right to be fully advised in relation to whether or not they should accept criminal responsibility for such behaviour with a view to being admitted to the programme.

Such advice cannot be given unless the child's solicitor, parent or guardian has full access to the material contained in the garda Investigation file in support of the allegation of criminal behaviour, it is also claimed.

Neither of the applicants can be identified for legal reasons. The two are at the centre of an investigation into the alleged rape of a then 14-year-old girl, outside of Dublin last year.

The two accused, who were formally arrested by arrangement with gardai following a complaint, were aged 15 years at the time of the alleged incident.

Arising out to their arrest, the boys' parents have sought legal advice. They claim that Garda Family Liaison Officers have spoken to them about them being admitted to Juvenile Diversion Programmes.

However, their families say they need access to the files so they can be fully advised by their lawyers before deciding to take part in the programme.

Arising out of the refusal to provide the material, they have brought judicial review proceedings against both the Garda Commissioner and the Director of the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

They seek declarations including that the Commissioner and the Director are required in law to disclose all material contained in the Garda Investigation Files concerning the criminal allegations against them.

They also seek injunctions requiring the respondents to disclose the material on the Garda investigation files to the teens' solicitors.

The two cases came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan who, following an application on a one-side only represented basis, granted leave to bring the challenges and adjourned them to November.