Two Scottish footballers who carried out 'shameful attack' on Dublin night out avoid prison

Liam Callaghan and his co-accused Craig Johnston at an earlier court hearing Expand

Eimear Dodd

Two Scottish footballers who carried out a ”shameful attack” during a night out in Dublin have walked free from court after being handed suspended prison sentences.

Liam Callaghan (27) and Craig Johnston (27) both pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and obstruction in Dublin City Centre on December 8, 2019.

