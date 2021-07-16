Two politicians and two hoteliers due in court next week charged over Golfgate event

Two politicians and two hoteliers are due to appear in court next week on charges related to the organisation of the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), hotelier John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32) are all listed to appear at a sitting of Clifden District Court in Co Galway next Thursday.

Each will face a single charge of organising or causing to organise an event in contravention of Section 31A of the Health Act 1947, as amended to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at the Station House Hotel in Clifden last August 19 when 81 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Charges were directed in the matter after gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The penalties for breaches of the regulations are fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Should the court find the charges proved, it will have to consider the number of people present at the event and the degree of danger it posed to public health when deciding on what penalties to impose.

Mr Grealish, of Carnmore, Co Galway, was the society’s captain, while Mr Cassidy, of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, was its president.

John Sweeney is a well-known businessman in Co Galway, with interests in fuel distribution, real estate and hotels, He developed the Station House Hotel.

Earlier this year, he appeared on the Revenue tax defaulters list after being hit with an assessment of €597,293 following an investigation into under-declaration of income tax.

He later said this occurred after he became involved in a “corporate tax planning” scheme via a firm of reputable tax advisers in 2008, only for the scheme to be later ruled against by the Revenue.

James Sweeney is the hotel’s general manager.

News of the dinner, which was attended by politicians and lobbyists, caused a furore.

At the time, the country was under Level 3 restrictions and indoor gatherings were limited to 50 people.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin had announced a day before the event it was intended to cut the number of people who could gather indoors to six.

The 81 diners were split into two groups, divided by a partition that was partially opened for prize-giving and speeches.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, Seanad leas-chath-

aoirleach Jerry Buttimer and EU commissioner Phil Hogan all attended the event and resigned in its aftermath.

Also present was Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe, who had just been appointed to the Supreme Court.

A non-statutory review by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he did not break any law or knowingly breach any guidelines and had done nothing to justify calls for his resignation.

Such a step would have been unjust and disproportionate, she found.

Ms Justice Denham also found he had relied on assurances from organisers of the dinner that Covid-19 regulations were complied with.

However, Chief Justice Frank Clarke later told Mr Justice Woulfe his personal view was that he should resign due to “irreparable damage” done to the court.

Mr Justice Woulfe refused to do so.