Two of Kevin Lunney's accused abductors granted bail by High Court

Two men charged with the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been granted High Court bail ahead of their upcoming trial at the Special Criminal Court.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin are charged with falsely imprisoning and seriously assaulting Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Mr Lunney was found incapacitated on a roadway in Co Cavan on the date in question, having suffered a broken leg and been doused in bleach.

In an interview with the BBC last year, Mr Lunney alleged that the letters ‘QIH’ had been carved into his chest with a Stanley knife during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal.

Gardaí objected to bail during the lengthy High Court hearing which began last Friday, April 24. It was contended that the alleged abduction and assault on Kevin Lunney followed a series of earlier offences directed against QIH allegedly “designed to intimidate and harass” the directors of QIH.

Admitting Mr O’Reilly and Mr Redmond to bail in the High Court on Tuesday morning, Mr Justice Paul Burns said these earlier alleged offences were said to be “part of a campaign of intimidation”.

He said the alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney itself was “intimidatory”. Mr Lunney was allegedly told to resign his directorship and “drop all court cases” involving QIH, the judge said.

His alleged captors told him, the judge said, not to make any statements to gardaí “or they will be back”.

There was no suggestion that either Mr O'Reily or Mr Redmond were involved in the earlier alleged offences and were entitled to the presumption of innocents in respect of the alleged assault and abduction, Mr Justice Burns stated.

More to follow…

Online Editors