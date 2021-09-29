Two men wanted for questioning in relation to murder in the UK arrested in Ireland

TWO men wanted for questioning in relation to a murder in the UK earlier this month were arrested in the west of Ireland yesterday, a court has heard.

Kane Hull (28) and Liam Porter (32) have appeared before the High Court in Dublin after being detained on foot of arrest warrants.

The suspects, with addresses in the English city of Carlisle, are wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Ryan Kirkpatrick (24) on September 18 in Carlyle's Court.

Mr Kirkpatrick was stabbed to death in what was described as a "targeted" attack in the city located close to the Scottish border.

Both men appeared before the Extradition Court this morning after being arrested on foot of Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) warrants.

Mr Justice Paul Burns was told that warrants for the arrest of Mr Hull and Mr Porter was issued by Carlisle Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gardaí gave evidence of arresting the men in the Carracastle area of Mayo yesterday afternoon.

Gda Caroline Hyland, of Castlebar garda station, said she was satisfied from her inquiries that the person brought before the court was the same Kane Hull named on the warrant.

She said that the respondent replied "no comment" when he asked if he understood the summary of the offences contained in the warrant.

Gda Jimmy O'Brien, also of Castlebar garda station, gave evidence of arresting Liam Porter shortly after 2pm yesterday.

He told the court that, when he read the summary of the offences contained in the warrant to the respondent, he replied: "Yeah I understand yeah."

Both men were remanded in custody and will appear before the court again next month.

The north Cumbria police described the arrests of two suspects in Ireland as a "significant development in our investigation".

Last Friday investigating detectives released images and descriptions of Kane Hull and Liam Porter as part of an appeal for information.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden, of the Cumbria Police, said that the public "should not approach either man but instead make an immediate call" to police.

They also urged both suspects to hand themselves in for questioning as soon as possible.

In the appeal Det Chief Supt Holden said: “There have been questions from the community on why images of people suspected to be linked to the incident have not been released so far.

“There are complex issues around evidence and the criminal justice system which mean this must be done at the right time and when we are confident it is in the best interests of the investigation.

“This inquiry remains our number one priority in north Cumbria and I can assure the public our officers are working tirelessly on behalf of the public and Mr Kirkpatrick’s grieving family.

“A Major Incident Room has been set-up and a team of at least 60 dedicated officers are working on the case, with other specialist teams being drafted in according to need.”



