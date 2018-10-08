-
Two men to be charged in connection with murder of Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll
Independent.ie
Two men are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll in Cork in December 2016.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/two-men-to-be-charged-in-connection-with-murder-of-aidan-the-beast-odriscoll-37395081.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article35276986.ece/f87d2/AUTOCROP/h342/thumbnail_Aidan%2027the%20beast27%20O27Driscoll.jpg
The two men, aged 24 and 32, were arrested this morning in Cork.
Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll (37) died after he was ambushed and shot up to four times on December 7, 2016 as he walked in Blackpool in Cork city.
More to follow
Online Editors