News Courts

Monday 8 October 2018

Two men to be charged in connection with murder of Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll

Aidan O'Driscoll (37) - nicknamed 'The Beast' (Photo: Sunday World)
Aidan O'Driscoll (37) - nicknamed 'The Beast' (Photo: Sunday World)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Two men are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll in Cork in December 2016.

The two men, aged 24 and 32, were arrested this morning in Cork.

Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll (37) died after he was ambushed and shot up to four times on December 7, 2016 as he walked in Blackpool in Cork city.

More to follow

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News