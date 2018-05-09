Two men plead guilty to possession of pistol and ammunition 'with intent to endanger life'

Two Dublin men have pleaded guilty before the Special Criminal Court to possession of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Stephen Dunne (39) and Gary Gleeson (34) were arrested and charged after detectives intercepted a van during an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin in August 2017.

This morning, before the non-jury Special Criminal Court, the men entered guilty pleas to the possession of a 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol as well as the possession of 10 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life. The incident took place at Naas Road, Crumlin Dublin 12 on August 7 last year.

The men stood in the dock when the charges were put to them, and both responded by saying "guilty". Dunne, with an address at Meile an Ri Drive in Lucan, and Gleeson, of Muskerry Road in Ballyfermot, were remanded in custody pending a sentence hearing on June 22.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, sought governors' reports from Mountjoy for the two men. Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC and Michael O'Higgins SC, for the two defendants, asked for a six week adjournment so they could furnish a number of reports to the court.

The men had previously been charged with conspiracy to murder Dublin man Michael Frazer on dates between July 28 and August 7 last year.

