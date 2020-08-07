Two men involved with Irish football to appear in court charged over €3m heroin seizure

Two men centrally involved in Irish football including the brother of an international player are due in court tomorrow charged over a €3m heroin seizure.

Keith Quinn (31) and Andrew Noonan (41) have been in custody since Wednesday after being detained under drug-trafficking legislation.

The Irish Independent previously revealed how the pair linked to Irish football were arrested by detectives following the controlled delivery of the massive drugs haul at business premises in Dublin 15.

Keith Quinn is a former professional footballer who was on the books at Sheffield United in his youth before moving on to play with a number of League of Ireland teams including Cork City and Shelbourne.

However, more recently he has played for Bluebell United FC in the Leinster Senior League.

He is also the younger brother of highly respected pro-footballer Stephen Quinn (34) who has a number of caps for the Irish international team and has represented the team in their 2016 Euro qualifying campaign.

Stephen Quinn has played with prestigious English teams including current premier league outfit Sheffield United as well as Hull City, while more recently he has lined out for Burton Albion in League One.

The older man in custody is Andy Noonan (41), who is manager of Bluebell United FC in the Leinster Senior League.

Noonan has held the head coach role at the prestigious club for a number of years which has seen the team win a number of league titles.

The 41-year-old is known to Gardaí and has previous convictions for firearms offences dating back to the early 2000s.

The two men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

They were arrested when members of the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) recovered 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3m, in the international operation.

The two men were being quizzed at Blanchardstown garda station under drug-trafficking legislation.

Det Chief Supt Angela Willis, who is in charge of the DOCB, said: “The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.

Revenue said the “collaboration between both agencies, as well as international colleagues, was significant in the successful outcome of this operation.”

“This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” a Revenue spokesman said.

Both agencies said that investigations into the major heroin seizure are continuing.

The €3m heroin seizure is one of the largest individual drugs busts in the State so far this year.

In the first six months of 2020 the DOCB seized €13.6 million worth of drugs, along with 13 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition as well as €3.6m in cash.

Online Editors