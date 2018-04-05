TWO Carlow men, both in their 20s, who appeared in custody before Carlow District Court today charged with assault causing harm to Laois senior footballer Daniel O'Reilly, were granted bail by Judge Miriam Walsh.

Two men in court charged with assault on GAA player

Tommy Lee Thompson, aged 20, of Springfield Park, Burren Road, Carlow and 24-year-old Brendan Keating, New Oak Estate, Carlow are both charged with Section 3 assault on Mr O'Reilly at Potato Market, Carlow on April 2, 2018.

Garda Daniel Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Brendan Keating on Wednesday last at Thomastown Garda Station. He made no reply to the charge. Garda Ryan also informed the court of arresting Tommy Lee Thompson on Wednesday at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Daniel O'Reilly pictured in action for Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

His reply after caution was 'sorry'. Bail was granted to both men subject to a number of conditions.

Inspector Audrey Dormer outlined the conditions of bail which impose a curfew on both men between 9pm and 8am, signing on at Carlow Garda Station four times a week, non-interference with witnesses in the case, allowing gardai to inspect their premises and providing gardai with a telephone number at which they can be contacted at all times. Following the brief hearing Judge Walsh remanded both men on bail to appear at the May 2 sitting of the same court.

Simon Flanagan, BL, appeared for Brendan Keating while Edward Hughes, solicitor, Kilkenny represented Tommy Lee Thompson.

Online Editors