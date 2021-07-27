Two men found using net to catch wild salmon fled into Shannon after foot chase with fisheries officers, court hears

The Coast Guard was called in after two men caught using a net to capture wild salmon entered the waters off the Shannon estuary during a foot chase with Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) officers, a court has heard.

At Kilrush District Court, IFI officer Ray Byrne recounted the chase at Poulinadaree on the Shannon estuary on June 4 last year. He told the court that before the two men entered the water, he warned them not to go in.

"They were attempting to swim but in my mind it would have ended up as a bad result,” he said.

Mr Byrne told the two men he would contact the Coast Guard if they entered the waters.

He told the court that the Coast Guard came on the scene within 10 to 15 minutes but then the two men refused to get into the Coast Guard boat.

"At this stage, they had come back up the shore where I was able to caution both of them and ask them to give me their details which they refused to do,” said Mr Byrne

One of the two men, Gareth Fennell (19) of Knocknahoon, Kilmurry McMahon, Kilrush, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to having in his control a net for the purposes of netting fish on the date.

Mr Byrne said Fennell was servicing the 60 metre long net with another man and that a salmon was retrieved from the net on the date.

Judge Mary Larkin said: “It gives me no satisfaction to convict a 19-year-old but you should not to be netting salmon.”

She fined Fennell, who has no previous convictions, €500 and said "no one is that innocent that you go out netting salmon”.

Solicitor for Fennell, Michael Ryan, told the court his client "is easily led and a bit gullible for his age”.

"When I spoke to him, I don’t think he had fully thought through this particular expedition,” he said.

"I won’t say that he thought that it was a lark because it isn’t a lark and I don’t think he was the leading protagonist.

"I have spoken to his parents and they are extremely disappointed and upset and no one in the family has even been involved like this before,” he added.

Commenting on the outcome of the court case, director of the Shannon River Basin District with the IFI, David McInerney, said the conviction "highlights the ongoing illegal activity occurring on the Shannon Estuary where salmon stocks are well below their conservation limit".

IFI recently revealed that over 13km of illegal nets were seized by its protection officers and inspectors around the country last year.