Two men facing 96 charges between them relating to indecent assault and rape of their younger brother

TWO brothers have been charged with the indecent assault and rape of their younger brother on various dates over a four year period in the 1990s.

The two, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Patricia Harney at Mallow District Court on a total of 96 different charges.

Each defendant faces a total of 48 charges.

It is alleged the separate incidents occurred on various dates between January 1 1993 and December 31 1997 at the family's home in Cork.

One defendant is now aged 44 years and his younger brother is aged 41 years. Both reside at separate Cork addresses.

It is alleged the indecent assault and rapes occurred when the complainant, their younger brother, was aged between nine and 13 years.

Each of the defendants faces a total of 24 charges of indecent assault and 24 charges of rape.

Both brothers were aged between 17 and 19 years at the time of the alleged incidents.

All the charges relate to separate and individual allegations with no suggestion the two brothers acted together or in concert.

Judge Harney was told by Sergeant Donal Cashman that he met both brothers by appointment in Mallow on Wednesday morning and, after each was arrested and cautioned, neither made any reply to the charges.

The court was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed the matter be dealt with by Cork Circuit Criminal Court before a judge and jury.

Judge Harney was told that preparation of the book of evidence in the matter will take a number of weeks to complete.

Inspector O'Sullivan applied for the matter to be adjourned for a month and confirmed gardaí had no objection to the two brothers being remanded on bail once specific conditions were complied with.

Judge Harney granted both defendants bail on condition they continue to reside at their homes, make themselves contactable to gardaí and have no contact, either direct or indirect, with the complainant in the case.

Both were remanded on bail to appear again before Mallow District Court on July 14 when it is hoped to serve the book of evidence.

Online Editors