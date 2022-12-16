| 1.6°C Dublin

Two men face life in jail for murder of Vincent Parsons at stag party

The jury heard that the two accused had "acted together each and every step of the way in common design" before and after the killing

Paul Neilan

Two Dublin men will be sentenced to life imprisonment in the New Year after being found guilty today by a unanimous jury of murdering father-of-two Vincent Parsons in Dublin three years ago.

The 34-year-old father-of-two was beaten to death after the trial heard he had too much to drink at a stag do, became "messy" and irritated one of the two men found guilty today at the Central Criminal Court.

