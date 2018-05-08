Two men due in court in connection with discovery of 'pill factory'
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are due to appear in court this morning in connection with the discovery of a 'pill factory' in Kildare.
The two men were charged last night in connection with the discovery and they are set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
A third man, who had also, been detained has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardai have also released images from inside the house in Celbridge where the 'pill factory' was discovered.
Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 were seized by gardai during the operation on Saturday, April 6.
