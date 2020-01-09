Two men have been charged with vehicle theft after a minibus was stolen from outside Dublin Airport with three passengers on it which was then involved in a cross border chase involving gardai and the PSNI.

Two men charged with vehicle theft after minibus stolen from Dublin Airport

The stolen minibus was eventually crashed in Monaghan before a car was stolen and chased by gardai.

Stephen McDonagh (25) and John McDonagh (26), of The Steeples in Navan, Co Meath, appeared before Judge Denis McLoughlin at Cavan District Court today on multiple charges arising from the airport incident and other incidents allegedly committed in recent weeks in counties Monaghan and Meath.

Detective garda Ciaran Marks from Carrickmacross garda station said John McDonagh made no reply when charged with two counts of unauthorised taking of vehicles in Dublin and Monaghan on January 8 as well as two counts of burglary, three of theft, an unauthorised taking of a vehicle and four road traffic offences in recent weeks in counties Meath and Monaghan.

Detective garda Karen Mullen said Stephen McDonagh made no response when charged with two counts of unauthorised taking of vehicles in Dublin and Monaghan on January 8 as well as one count of burglary, two counts of unauthorised takings of vehicles, and one theft in recent weeks in counties Meath and Monaghan.

John McDonagh wore a green jacket with a hood, and green trousers while being led to court.

Stephen McDonagh wore a dark grey zip-up fleece and navy blue tracksuit bottoms but then changed to light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Having offloaded the three tourists the minibus was involved in a pursuit to the border, after which it engaged with the PSNI before being driven back to Co Monaghan and crashed during a garda chase.

A car was then stolen nearby and involved with a pursuit with Gardai until it too crashed and the accused were arrested.

John McDonagh made an application for bail which was objected to by detective Garda Marks.

He outlined the seriousness of the charges against McDonagh, and outlined how the accused can be seen on CCTV at the Carlton hotel and Dublin Airport on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Det garda Marks told how it is alleged that the driver of the bus left it at Dublin airport and the accused and his co-accused drove it away with the side door open while there were three other passengers on board.

Two were UK students returning from a scouting trip to the US.

The third was a Colombian woman travelling to Germany.

The minibus collided with a taxi near the airport and then let the scene driving erratically towards the north.

He said demands for money were made of the passengers, who declined to pay before exiting the vehicle.

He said the vehicle was then driven north and rammed a garda patrol car before driving across the border and ramming a PSNI vehicle.

Det garda Marks said the vehicle then returned to the Republic into Co Monaghan and was followed by gardai before it crashed.

He said two men were seen running from it to a private house where a Seat car was stolen and involved in a high speed pursuit before ramming a gas armed support unit vehicle resulting in both vehicles to crash into a barrier.

He told the judge it was also likely that further charges would follow.

Judge McLoughlin denied John McDonagh bail, and both men were remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on January 16.

