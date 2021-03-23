Two men charged with murder of father-of-two in Dublin last year

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a father-of-two in Dublin last year.

The body of Alan Hall (44) was discovered at a fire damaged property on Bluebell Avenue, Dublin 12, on May 18, 2020.

At the time, Gardai said they had launched an investigation into the circumstances of what they described as an unexplained death.

This morning two Dublin men appeared in court charged in relation to the incident.

Derek Coady (30), of Nugget Cottages, Bluebell, and Conor Curran (34), of Dromcarra Grove, Tallaght, are charged with the murder of Mr Hall, at Bluebell Avenue, on May 18 last.

Both men are also accused of arson, with intent to endanger life, at the same location on the same date.

The two defendants were remanded in custody as a bail application for a murder charge can only be made before the High Court, with their solicitors saying they would be applying for bail at later dates.

Det Gda Patrick Cullen, of Clondalkin garda station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Coady.

The detective said he detained the accused on Le Touché Road, Dublin 12, last night and conveyed him to Clondalkin garda station.

When the two charges were put to Derek Coady he replied “no comment”.

The accused, wearing a black jacket and bottoms, sat with his hands in his pockets during the brief hearing and did not address the court.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill Court via video link this Thursday, March 25.

His defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client was now facing two weeks mandatory isolation and requested that he receive medical attention.

Mr Hennessy also said that they would be making a High Court bail application as soon as practicable.

Judge Gerard Jones granted Mr Coady legal aid after hearing he was currently unemployed.

Det Sgt Dara Kenny, of Clondalkin garda station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Conor Curran.

He told the court that he arrested the accused in Cork city last night and that, when the charges of murder and arson were later put to him, he made no reply.

Det Sgt Kenny said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said that her client would be making a High Court bail application and expected this to be heard next Tuesday.

Her client was granted legal aid after the court heard he was self-employed and working in the construction industry.

Mr Curran, wearing a black and grey tracksuit, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 25, before Cloverhill Court via video link.

Alan Hall was a father-of-two originally from the Coolock area who previously worked as a butcher.

At the time of his death he had been living in a property in Bluebell Avenue.

