Two men charged with money laundering after detectives seize €2m in crime proceeds

Two men have been charged with money laundering offences after detectives investigating the activities of organised crime gangs seized €2 million in crime proceeds.

Glenn Power (29) and Bernard Joyce (44) are alleged to have been found with the money in operations by Wexford gardai and detectives from the Gardai National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Judge Gerard Haughton remanded Mr Joyce in custody after he did not apply for bail.

In relation to Mr Power, Judge Haughton refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court this Friday.

Mr Power, of Colepark Road in Ballyfermot, appeared before Wexford District Court charged with two counts of possessing property which is the proceeds of crime.

Mr Joyce, with an address at Newtown, Beauparc, Co Meath, is facing one count of the same charge.

He was allegedly found with 20 bundles of cash, with approximately €50,000 in each bundle, totalling €1 million, after gardai raided a house at Arnestown, Foulksmills, Co Wexford.

Defence solicitor Tim Cummings said Mr Joyce was not applying for bail and there was consent to a remand in custody to Wexford court next Monday.

In relation to Mr Power, Detective Garda Fiona Connaghton said there was an objection to bail.

She alleged that gardai received confidential information there was to be a hand over of money in relation to an organised crime gang involved in the illegal distribution of drugs into the State at a location in Wexford.

On September 22, Gda Connaughton alleged Mr Power was seen in a car park at the rear of an industrial unit in Wexford town about to hand over €505,000 to a third party to be brought out of the State.

In a follow-up search, Gda Connaughton alleged that €500,000 was found in the attic of Mr Power's home in Ballyfermot.

The detective claimed Mr Power was caught "red-handed" and that he represented a flight risk.

Defence solicitor Tracey Horan said Mr Power "did not know the sum of money in the car at the time".

Gda Connaughton responded, saying the "bag was very heavy".

Ms Horan said the accused was willing to abide by any bail conditions. She said he had a long-term partner and was on illness benefit for a serious back injury.

He also had family and strong ties to the country, she added.

Judge Haughton refused bail, saying the allegation involved a "very substantial sum of money".

The men's court appearances followed the seizure of cash in three separate raids in Wexford and Dublin at the weekend.

Five people - four men and one woman - were arrested. The other two men and the woman have since been released without charge and a file will be sent to the DPP.

