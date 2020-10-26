Two men charged with attempted murder near Dublin Airport

Two Dublin men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man following a shooting in the capital earlier this year.

Robert Redmond (32) and Bernard Fogarty (34) were both remanded in custody after being brought before Dublin District Court this afternoon.

They were arrested over the weekend following an investigation into a shooting near Dublin Airport last January during which two men were injured.

This afternoon Detective Gardaí Warren O’Sullivan and Michael McGuinness gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of both accused.

The defendants are charged with the attempted murder of Barry Wolverson at Killeek Lane, St Margaret’s, Swords, on January 17 last.

They are also charged with assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman at the same location on the same date.

Robert Redmond, of Woodview Close, Donaghmede and Bernard Fogarty, with an address in Kilmore, also face charges relating to the alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition arising from the same incident last January.

No bail application was made on behalf of Mr Fogarty and he was remanded in custody.

The district court cannot consider a bail application in an attempted murder case, but an application were made on behalf of Mr Redmond in relation to the other charges.

Det Gda Michael McGuinness objected to bail citing a number of grounds including the serious nature of the charges.

He told the court that evidence recovered during the investigation included CCTV, clothing and witness statements.

Asked by counsel for the defendant if there are any conditions which would allay his concerns, Det Gda McGuinness said there was not.

Two further charges were also brought against Mr Redmond this afternoon over an alleged incident in Dublin last year.

He is charged with demanding money with menace, under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, from a man outside the complainant’s business on September 26, 2019.

Robert Redmond is also charged with criminal damage.

Det Gda Michael McCallion objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charge and the likely sentence on conviction for demanding money with menace which is 14 years.

The court heard it will be alleged the man was approached by two males and told: “Your gaf will be burnt down with you and your moth in it” while texts and phone calls were also involved.

The detective said that CCTV had been gathered from the surrounding area and that Robert Redmond was identified as a passenger in a vehicle that had approached the complainant.

He said Mr Redmond had attended the garda station to make a voluntary statement and identified himself on CCTV, but denied making any threats.

Det Gda McCallion agreed with counsel for Robert Redmond that the complainant was not in court to give evidence and therefore what was said is hearsay.

He also said there would be no bail conditions which would take away his concerns.

The presiding judge said that the accused enjoyed the presumption of innocence but that, having considered the evidence before her, was refusing the bail application.

Robert Redmond was remanded in custody to appear again before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Online Editors